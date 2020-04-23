Andjaro raises €13.4M Series B to build its team and scale internationally

The round was led by Idinvest Partners, with Sofiouest, Arkéa, SWEN Capital Partners, Alliance Entreprendre and existing investors.

Balderton previously led Andjaro's Series A in 2018.

Founded in 2015, Andjaro provides a unique internal staffing software solution that allows large companies to better manage their workforce. Andjaro's algorithms connect managers looking for personnel with available employees with the right skill set within their own company.

If no person match is found, the software can then search among part-time employees and temporary workers. The platform can also generate legal documents and salary considerations, making remote workforce management simple.

The solution helps companies to save both money and time, helping to ensure the long-term future of jobs.