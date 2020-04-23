Portfolio

Andjaro raises €13.4M Series B to build its team and scale internationally

APR 23, 2020

BY BALDERTON

The round was led by Idinvest Partners, with Sofiouest, Arkéa, SWEN Capital Partners, Alliance Entreprendre and existing investors.

Balderton previously led Andjaro's Series A in 2018.  

Founded in 2015, Andjaro provides a unique internal staffing software solution that allows large companies to better manage their workforce. Andjaro's algorithms connect managers looking for personnel with available employees with the right skill set within their own company. 

If no person match is found, the software can then search among part-time employees and temporary workers. The platform can also generate legal documents and salary considerations, making remote workforce management simple.

The solution helps companies to save both money and time, helping to ensure the long-term future of jobs. 

This unprecedented situation in France, like the rest of the world, highlights more than ever before Andjaro's raison d'être: to secure and perpetuate the employment of blue-collar workers...

Quentin Guilluy, co-founder and CEO of Andjaro

Andjaro's SaaS solution has already won over international groups such as Sodexo, Elior, Compass, ENGIE, Starbucks and Benefit Cosmetics. 

The new round will help the company to build its team in order to accelerate its international development, particularly in Western Europe, and expansion into the industrial, logistics, banking and public services sectors in France.

To help execute on its vision - Andjaro is looking to recruit, both in France and in its European offices, particularly salespeople and engineers. You can see the open opportunities here

In the current global economic situation, employment levels have been severely impacted. This fundraise will enable us to secure our cash flow and continuing our ambitious hiring plan. Our DNA drives us to hire on permanent contracts only, and we will not deviate from this!

Quentin Guilluy, co-founder and CEO of Andjaro

Read more about the fundraise in Les Echos and Maddyness

READ MORE ARTICLES

Stay in touch with Balderton

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date on news from Balderton, and our portfolio.