Aircall raises $65M Series C to replace outdated phone systems with its integrated voice platform

BY BALDERTON

The round was led by DTCP with participation from Swisscom and Adam Street, and existing investors including Balderton.

Balderton previously led the company's Series A in 2016

Aircall provides a cloud-based voice platform which helps companies across the globe manage millions of customer support and sales calls every day. 

The company has experienced dramatic growth over the past year. With the explosion of remote work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, being able to seamlessly connect even the most distant teams with their customers has become increasingly essential.

This critical need for more efficient, human conversations — be it with customers, prospects, candidates, or colleagues — is playing out in real-time and with greater urgency than ever before.

Olivier Pailhès, co-founder and CEO of Aircall

The Aircall founders - Jonathan Anguelov, Pierre-Baptiste Béchu, Xavier Durand and Olivier Pailhès

Our focus has always been on empowering our clients to provide memorable, wow moments for their customers. With this latest round, we’re using the funds to double down on our platform to provide a richer voice app ecosystem for our customers, while also broadening our global expansion and deepening our reach with resellers and master agents around the world.

Olivier Pailhès, co-founder and CEO of Aircall

Over the past two years, Aircall has quadrupled its revenue and doubled the number of employees. The new funding will help Aircall continue to expand its team with more developers, a larger sales team and a new office in Australia.

