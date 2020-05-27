Aircall raises $65M Series C to replace outdated phone systems with its integrated voice platform

The round was led by DTCP with participation from Swisscom and Adam Street, and existing investors including Balderton.

Balderton previously led the company's Series A in 2016.

Aircall provides a cloud-based voice platform which helps companies across the globe manage millions of customer support and sales calls every day.

The company has experienced dramatic growth over the past year. With the explosion of remote work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, being able to seamlessly connect even the most distant teams with their customers has become increasingly essential.