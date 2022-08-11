Founded earlier this year by four former high-school friends and now experienced mobile game developers, Agave Games is Turkey's newest casual puzzle game studio to watch.

Over the next 18 months, Agave is looking to triple its headcount as it develops its first market-leading casual puzzle game for IOS and Android. Agave is looking to hire top tier game developers and artists in Turkey to build an agile team where each employee has responsibility and autonomy over their own work.