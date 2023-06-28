32Co raises £2.2 million to revolutionise access to specialist healthcare

32Co is revolutionising access to specialised healthcare services by connecting general clinicians with a network of specialists. The company is growing rapidly, and the new funding will fuel the development of 32Co's comprehensive clinical collaboration platform with artificial intelligence and prepare to build on new clinical use cases.

In today's increasingly specialised healthcare landscape, patients often struggle to find providers with the specific expertise they require. 32Co enables patients to access a range of specialist advice and clinical services through their trusted local provider, without the travel, waiting times and often high fees.

This unique model scales specialist expertise beyond the confines of a single clinic, instantly generating additional supply through a network of generalist colleagues who already have existing patient relationships. This creates new revenue streams for both generalist and specialist clinicians, whilst simultaneously increasing patient access to specialised services.