GoCardless joins tech unicorns as it secures $312M to accelerate growth in open banking

The Series G round was led by Permira’s Growth Opportunities fund and BlackRock Private Equity Partners and values GoCardless at $2.1 billion.

Balderton first invested in GoCardless back in 2013 and Balderton has continued to invest ever since, including in the most recent round.

The funding will allow GoCardless to accelerate its growing footprint in the open banking space through both product and geographical expansion as it targets becoming the world’s leading network for direct bank payments.

GoCardless processes more than $25bn in transactions per year and serves over 70,000 businesses around the world, including DocuSign, Klarna, TripAdvisor and Epson. Since its last funding round in December 2020, the company’s valuation has more than doubled, while headcount has grown by 85%. GoCardless accelerated its investment in open banking product development and launched Instant Bank Pay, a new way to collect one-off bank-to-bank payments using open banking.