Clue raises €16M to expand team and begin roll-out of Clue Birth Control, its FDA-cleared digital contraceptive

When the FDA gave Clue clearance to offer this feature, the US regulator examined a Clue Birth Control clinical trial and subjected Clue’s quality management processes to extensive scrutiny. The clinical trial determined that Clue Birth Control’s algorithm is 92% effective with typical use (not always used according to instructions) and 97% effective with perfect use (always used exactly according to instructions). For comparison, the pill is 93% effective with typical use and 99.7% effective with perfect use. Condoms alone are 87% with typical use and 98% effective with perfect use.



Clue Birth Control is first launching in the USA where there is a strong need for better access to contraception. More than 19 million American women live in what is known as a ‘contraceptive desert’, without reasonable access to local health care centres which offer a full range of contraceptive options. When Clue users were asked what they wanted in a contraception method, they said they wanted a tech-driven birth control option that was side-effect free, hormone free, easy to use, and evidence based. This was the impetus for the creation of Clue Birth Control.

Clue will use the new funding to grow its team in Berlin and invest in building new products, as part of its vision to offer modes that support every part of the menstrual health journey, including from first period to pregnancy, post-partum, perimenopause and menopause. Clue also maintains a family-friendly work environment and benefits such as free weekly yoga, a free on-site therapist and a Flex Fridays policy to ensure their teams have time to enjoy all aspects of life, can put their health and wellbeing first, stay energised and maintain a sustainably high level of productivity.