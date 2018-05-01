ComplyAdvantage extends Series C Round to $70M

Goldman Sachs joins the growing list of investors, including Balderton, the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, Index Ventures.

ComplyAdvantage is the financial industry’s leading source of AI-driven financial crime risk data and detection technology. The company's mission is to neutralise the risk of money laundering, terrorist financing, corruption, and other financial crime.

Balderton first invested in ComplyAdvantage in 2016, leading the company's Series A. This latest investment is an extension to the company’s oversubscribed Series C funding announced in July 2020.

ComplyAdvantage will use this new investment to build on the rapid growth it has experienced to date and cement its position as a critical part of the value chain for companies managing evolving risks around anti-money laundering (AML), know your customer (KYC) processes and broader financial crime.