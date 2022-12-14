Balancing growth and burn in 2023

Today’s macro environment is challenging, with high inflation and rising interest rates creating economic uncertainty.

While the long term technology opportunity remains strong, the private tech industry is experiencing a ‘hangover’ from the past few years - which saw a large influx of capital, high valuations and a focus on growth at all costs.

Navigating this new environment raises many questions for founders and operators. To try and address some of the key challenges, we hosted a workshop for founders and teams planning for the year ahead.

Here, we share a few of the key learnings from the discussion.