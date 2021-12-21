ZOE secures additional Series B funding in preparation for UK launch

The company is known in the UK for running the ZOE COVID Study, the world's largest community science project for symptoms of COVID-19 and related health issues, with over 4 million contributors globally. The ZOE team launched the COVID STUDY app at the end of March 2020 to support vital COVID-19 research. It is now supported by the UK Government Department of Health and Social Care and endorsed by NHS Wales and NHS Scotland.
ZOE operates the world’s largest nutrition science study (PREDICT) with the goal of improving health outcomes globally. The company, founded on the belief that innovative digital technologies can enable human research at an unrivalled depth and scale, combines artificial intelligence, digital technologies, and collaboration with leading scientists worldwide to deliver sustainable health recommendations.
Since the beginning of 2021, ZOE has cemented its authentic and credible reputation with peer-reviewed research, published in several leading scientific journals such as Nature Medicine, Gut, and Nature Metabolism. In May, the company achieved global recognition from its successful viral marketing campaign, #bluepoopchallenge, which invited people all over the world to learn more about their gut health. With the latest announcement, ZOE will continue to provide an innovative, human-centred program backed by the latest science while expanding its footprint into new regions and communities in the new year.