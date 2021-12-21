ZOE secures additional Series B funding in preparation for UK launch

Through its research for PREDICT, ZOE found that we each respond differently to the same food because we each have unique gut microbes, which is why a one-size-fits-all approach to food does not work.

ZOE’s program begins with a comprehensive test that identifies the prevalence of 30 specific bacteria (15 “good” and 15 “bad”) linked to metabolic health, as well as blood sugar and blood fat responses to food. After the testing process, ZOE members are provided with their personalized insights and gut health report. Using the ZOE Insights App, members are then empowered with a 4-week action plan and tools tailored to their test insights.

Watch ZOE co-founder, Dr Tim Spector in conversation with Balderton's Daniel Waterhouse below to find out more about ZOE 👇