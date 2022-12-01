ZOE raises £25M and invites community to become owners

ZOE is the personalised nutrition company that runs the world’s largest nutrition-science study and the ZOE Health Study (formerly ZOE COVID Study). The funds will be used to rapidly scale operations in the UK, enabling ZOE to meet the demand of its 250,000-strong waitlist and expand its research as it works to improve the health of millions.
In 2022, ZOE has launched its personalised nutrition programme in the UK, quadrupled monthly sales, hired over 100 employees, reached a waitlist of 250,000 people, and launched the UK’s number one nutrition podcast, ZOE Science and Nutrition podcast. The company’s valuation has increased by 940% since its first round of funding in 2017 and is now valued at £209 million.
It is vital we invest in health science now, to move us to a world where we’re focused on prevention of disease rather than just treating it. £25 million is the kind of money as a scientist I could only dream about and it's great to have investors that understand the importance of our work."
Rather than including more institutional investors in this round, ZOE plans to build on this success by inviting its community of over two million to invest via Crowdcube. ZOE is opening this opportunity to its community because it believes it can build even better science with members more deeply participating in its journey and because it wants members to share in the company’s future success.
In addition to scaling the company’s operations, ZOE is also committing to furthering its understanding of nutrition, the microbiome, sleep, mood, activity and other factors that affect long-term health. The company will continue to publish groundbreaking scientific research that is available to the public. It is also committed to maintaining and running the ZOE Health Study, offering a greater variety of health and lifestyle studies advocated by its contributors and scientists.
The ZOE community will have exclusive access to participate on the 13th of December 2022, followed by the Crowdcube community starting on the 14th of December 2022 before launching to the public. Anyone in the UK and EU can invest and become an owner for as little as £10, at the same share price as ZOE’s private investors.
