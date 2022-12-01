ZOE raises £25M and invites community to become owners

Rather than including more institutional investors in this round, ZOE plans to build on this success by inviting its community of over two million to invest via Crowdcube. ZOE is opening this opportunity to its community because it believes it can build even better science with members more deeply participating in its journey and because it wants members to share in the company’s future success.

In addition to scaling the company’s operations, ZOE is also committing to furthering its understanding of nutrition, the microbiome, sleep, mood, activity and other factors that affect long-term health. The company will continue to publish groundbreaking scientific research that is available to the public. It is also committed to maintaining and running the ZOE Health Study, offering a greater variety of health and lifestyle studies advocated by its contributors and scientists.

The ZOE community will have exclusive access to participate on the 13th of December 2022, followed by the Crowdcube community starting on the 14th of December 2022 before launching to the public. Anyone in the UK and EU can invest and become an owner for as little as £10, at the same share price as ZOE’s private investors.