Currently, companies typically keep cash in bank deposits which are only secure up to a maximum of £85,000 in the UK and $250,000 in the US, with only the largest corporations and banks having the teams, expertise and infrastructure necessary to access a better, broader range of cash investment options. TreasurySpring is changing this: through the platform companies of all sizes can quickly gain access to over 600 standardised cash investment products, across seven different currencies and three categories: governments, corporates and banks such as Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Societe Generale. The platform’s Fixed-Term-Funds (FTFs) provide standardised, regulated, access to an ever-expanding universe of cash-investment options, ensuring flexibility, safety and diversification for clients.

The fintech has built the infrastructure to enable companies to buy the FTFs that suit their preference, from one week up to 13 months, enjoying the benefits of their money working for them in low-risk cash investment products across banking, government and corporate sectors. Its clients range from FTSE 100 corporations, leading multinationals, tech companies, and fund managers, to charities and family offices. Clients include Schroders, Muller, Hg, Bunq, Lendable, Sainsbur’s Bank, Glovo, YuLife and Tide. There has been such demand for its services that TreasurySpring grew more than 7x in the last 12 months and total issuance through its platform now stands at more than $50bn.