The Balderton Collective CTO Summit: Bringing 100 CTOs together online

CTOs are one of the most crucial cogs in any successful technological company.

The role varies significantly along a company's journey - from writing down the first lines of code of a V0 product, through to hiring the best engineers and to becoming the manager and global leader of the technical organisation. While we do as much as we can to support them and help them to find answers to technical or management challenges, there is no better advisor to a CTO than another CTO — particularly a CTO slightly further along in a company’s growth journey.

For that reason, here at Balderton, we maintain a number of forums where our portfolio functional leads (CEOs, marketing, legal, finance, talent, product, sales) can engage in open discussion with their peers and share experiences.

Earlier this year, one topic bubbled quickly to the top of the CTO forum— the merits of different engineering team structures at different startup stages. This lively thread motivated us to gather all our portfolio CTOs together, in one place - and the Balderton Collective CTO Summit was born.

With the COVID crisis locking everyone down at home, we decided to switch to a virtual event on Hopin, a videoconferencing platform which recreates the real-life talks and interactions which happen in a physical event: attending a talk on the main stage, joining a workshop with a small group or even recreating the serendipity of random meetings with a fun Chatroulette-like feature.

On May 5th, 99 CTOs from across 15 countries and 6 time zones virtually met up. They are technical executives at portfolio companies including GoCardless and Contentful but also major technology successes like Datadog and Eventbrite.

Fireside Chat with Alexis Lê-Quôc, co-founder and CTO at Datadog