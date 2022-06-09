Request Finance Raises $5.5M to Simplify Enterprise Crypto Payments

The seed round was led by Balderton,metaverse company Animoca Brands, and XAnge. Leading Web3 founders at The Sandbox, Fantom, and Aave also personally participated in the round.

Request Finance simplifies and automates invoicing, expenses, payroll, and accounting in crypto for more than 1,900 Web3 teams.

Since launching in January 2021, a whopping $200 million in crypto invoices have been paid through Request Finance.

By addressing common pain points with enterprise crypto payments like financial reporting and regulatory compliance, it has attracted users from different Web3 verticals. This includes DeFi companies like Aave, metaverse and NFT-related projects like The Sandbox, and DAOs like Maker.