Leah Sutton joins Balderton as Chief Portfolio Talent Officer

Balderton Capital has today announced the appointment of Leah Sutton as Chief Portfolio Talent Officer. Leah will be responsible for providing support and advice for the 100+ active companies within Balderton’s portfolio, focusing on recruitment, culture and organisational strategy. Leah brings over two decades’ experience and a passion for helping founders hire world-class teams, develop their leadership teams and scale their organisations.

The appointment follows the launch of Balderton’s Founder Wellbeing and Performance Platform, as the firm continues to strengthen its portfolio support services. Balderton’s portfolio support team consists of experts in talent, legal, finance, ESG and marketing, as well as an Executive in Residence programme for further specialist support.