Labster simulations have proven to be a complementary learning tool for in-person university and high school education and have also been an essential resource to many hybrid and online courses.

The company is now growing its core offerings to meet the needs of educators and students who are determined to continue learning without interruption due to the pandemic or the many other barriers to education. They are also exploring additional ways to extend their award-winning virtual lab platform to students of all backgrounds, including those who may not have laptops or broadband Internet service.