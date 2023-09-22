JOKR raises $50M Series D

SEP 22, 2023

BY BALDERTON

JOKR - the global platform for instant grocery and retail delivery at a hyper-local scale - announces a $50M Series D. The company, which does business in Brazil as DAKI, found its niche and is thriving in a resilient Latin American market. 

The round was led by Convivialité Ventures, with participation from new investor Lombard Odier and existing investors, including G Squared, GGV, Balderton Capital, Monashees, Greycroft, Tiger Global Management and JOKR’s founders.

Read the full story in TechCrunch

