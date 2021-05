Over the past year, the Berlin-based company has grown its revenues more than fiftyfold and uniquely positioned itself as the European institutional gateway for seamless and secure interaction with the fast-developing crypto ecosystem.

Through an intuitive interface and innovative security infrastructure, Finoa has spearheaded institutional access to a wide range of blockchain-enabled use cases. Finoa exclusively supported the mainnet launch of many leading crypto networks like Dapper Lab’s FLOW protocol, NEAR, and Mina. Today, Finoa is serving more than 250 customers, including industry leaders like CoinList and some of the largest crypto funds globally.