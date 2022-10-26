Balderton promotes Danny Bloom to Head of Legal and appoints Andrew Wigfall as Executive In Residence

OCT 26, 2022

BY BALDERTON

  • Danny was formerly Senior Legal Counsel at Balderton, having joined the firm in 2018.
  • Balderton’s former Head of Legal, Andrew Wigfall, will be stepping into the firm’s recently created Executive In Residence (EIR) programme, part of its continuing focus on portfolio support services.

Balderton Capital today announces the appointment of Danny Bloom as Head of Legal, and Andrew Wigfall as Executive In Residence (EIR). The news underlines Balderton’s commitment to further building out its EIR programme and portfolio support team and follows recent senior hires including Rachel Bremer (Chief Marketing & Communications Officer) and Elodie Broad (Head of Impact).

Danny Bloom

In his new role, Danny will lead Balderton’s legal team, advising on the firm’s investments and exits, and working closely with the portfolio on legal matters throughout their journey from term sheet through to exit.

Andrew is moving from his previous role as Balderton’s Head of Legal, into a newly created EIR position. Balderton’s EIR programme launched last year with the appointment of renowned software executive and advisor Dave Kellogg, whose role includes advising Balderton’s portfolio CEOs and founders on areas including SaaS metrics, strategy, marketing and US expansion. Andrew will work closely with Balderton companies on legal matters from advice on strategic legal projects and outreach to General Counsels, to sharing his expertise and experience to support the successful expansion of our portfolio companies.

I’m looking forward to continuing to support Balderton’s growing portfolio in my new role as EIR, and I am delighted to see Danny take over leadership of the team which we have built together over the past four years. He is uniquely positioned to understand the role and is the best choice for it. I wish him every success and hope that he will find it as satisfying, rewarding and enjoyable as I have done.

Andrew Wigfall, Executive In Residence

