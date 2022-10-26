Balderton promotes Danny Bloom to Head of Legal and appoints Andrew Wigfall as Executive In Residence

In his new role, Danny will lead Balderton’s legal team, advising on the firm’s investments and exits, and working closely with the portfolio on legal matters throughout their journey from term sheet through to exit.

Andrew is moving from his previous role as Balderton’s Head of Legal, into a newly created EIR position. Balderton’s EIR programme launched last year with the appointment of renowned software executive and advisor Dave Kellogg, whose role includes advising Balderton’s portfolio CEOs and founders on areas including SaaS metrics, strategy, marketing and US expansion. Andrew will work closely with Balderton companies on legal matters from advice on strategic legal projects and outreach to General Counsels, to sharing his expertise and experience to support the successful expansion of our portfolio companies.