Balderton promotes Danny Bloom to Head of Legal and appoints Andrew Wigfall as Executive In Residence

Balderton Capital today announces the appointment of Danny Bloom as Head of Legal, and Andrew Wigfall as Executive In Residence (EIR). The news underlines Balderton’s commitment to further building out its EIR programme and portfolio support team and follows recent senior hires including Rachel Bremer (Chief Marketing & Communications Officer) and Elodie Broad (Head of Impact).