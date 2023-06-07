Andjaro acquired by French HR giant, Silae

Balderton portfolio company, Andjaro, today announced it has been acquired by payroll and HR giant, Silae.

Balderton previously led Andjaro's Series A in 2018. Founded in 2015, Andjaro provides a unique internal staffing software solution that allows large companies to better manage their workforce. Andjaro's algorithms connect managers looking for personnel with available employees with the right skill set within their own company.

In a context of constant change, employers and HR professionals are looking for innovative tools to meet the challenges of responsiveness and flexibility facing their organisations. With this acquisition, Silae will be able to extend its HR software offering to include workforce management, enabling them to ensure continuity of service by anticipating recurring staffing needs.