Andjaro acquired by French HR giant, Silae

JUN 07, 2023

BY BALDERTON

Balderton portfolio company, Andjaro, today announced it has been acquired by payroll and HR giant, Silae.

Balderton previously led Andjaro's Series A in 2018. Founded in 2015, Andjaro provides a unique internal staffing software solution that allows large companies to better manage their workforce. Andjaro's algorithms connect managers looking for personnel with available employees with the right skill set within their own company. 

In a context of constant change, employers and HR professionals are looking for innovative tools to meet the challenges of responsiveness and flexibility facing their organisations. With this acquisition, Silae will be able to extend its HR software offering to include workforce management, enabling them to ensure continuity of service by anticipating recurring staffing needs.

The current state of the labour market makes a workforce management solution like ours even more attractive. By joining Silae, we are integrating Andjaro into existing HR management ecosystems, making our solution accessible to as many people as possible, and extending our impact on the HR market. We're delighted to be part of the adventure.

Quentin Guilluy, CEO and co-founder of Andjaro

