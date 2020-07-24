Amdocs to acquire Openet to help service providers differentiate in the 5G era

Deal will extend Amdocs’ portfolio with state-of-the-art 5G charging, policy and data management cloud-native technologies

Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Balderton portfolio company Openet, a world-leading provider of 5G charging, policy and cloud technologies.

The two companies are excited by the opportunity to bring Openet’s open and network-centric technologies to Amdocs’ 350+ service provider customers worldwide, helping them to succeed in the wave of 5G advancements around cloud, edge compute, IoT and new customer experiences.