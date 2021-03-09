Zego raises $150M Series C and sets sights on becoming a global insurance company

The round values Zego at $1.1 billion, making it the UK’s first insurtech unicorn.

The highly oversubscribed round was led by DST Global with new backers including General Catalyst and existing investors including Balderton. Zego's Series A was led by Balderton in 2017.

Zego is a commercial motor insurance company that offers flexible, usage-based policies to businesses, from self-employed drivers and riders to entire fleets of vehicles. It offers a range of cover options from flexible pay-as-you-go insurance to annual policies and utilises highly advanced technology to harness multiple data sets so that it can understand risk better than the rest of the market. This superior understanding means that Zego can provide the best value insurance to its customers.

Zego will use the investment to rapidly accelerate its geographic expansion across Europe and beyond, and to double its headcount to over 500 employees by the end of 2021.