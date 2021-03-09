Zego raises $150M Series C and sets sights on becoming a global insurance company

MAR 10, 2021

BY BALDERTON

The round values Zego at $1.1 billion, making it the UK’s first insurtech unicorn.

The highly oversubscribed round was led by DST Global with new backers including General Catalyst and existing investors including Balderton. Zego's Series A was led by Balderton in 2017. 

Zego is a commercial motor insurance company that offers flexible, usage-based policies to businesses, from self-employed drivers and riders to entire fleets of vehicles. It offers a range of cover options from flexible pay-as-you-go insurance to annual policies and utilises highly advanced technology to harness multiple data sets so that it can understand risk better than the rest of the market. This superior understanding means that Zego can provide the best value insurance to its customers. 

Zego will use the investment to rapidly accelerate its geographic expansion across Europe and beyond, and to double its headcount to over 500 employees by the end of 2021.

Listen to Sten Saar, CEO of Zego, talk about why Zego exists, its mission and how only the very best and most diverse talent will help Zego get to where it wants to go.

This is another step in our journey to becoming a global insurance company with customers at its very heart. In the five years since we started Zego, we’ve powered opportunities for hundreds of thousands of businesses across Europe, whether they be self-employed drivers or riders or whole fleets of vehicles, and this is just the start for us.

Sten Saar, CEO and Co-founder of Zego

The funding will also help Zego expand to new markets and deepen its penetration across Europe.

It will continue investing in technology, following its recent acquisition of telematics company, Drivit, and will double down on its thriving fleet offering, recognising changes in consumer behaviour that are driving an increased demand for new mobility services. Zego will also continue to invest in its team, especially across product, engineering and data science, as it aims to double headcount by the end of 2021.

Zego has provided 17M+ insurance policies & covered 360,000+ vehicles in 5 countries

To date, Zego has provided more than 17 million insurance policies and covered more than 360,000 vehicles in five countries, partnering with some of the leaders in the rapidly evolving mobility space.

It is clear that the way people use vehicles is undoubtedly changing, and what’s become ever more apparent is that the traditional, rigid model of insurance is no longer fit for purpose. We founded Zego to offer a more effective solution for customers, and with the support of our amazing backers and the work of our team, we are in the best possible position to expand this offering on a global scale.

Sten Saar, CEO and Co-founder of Zego

