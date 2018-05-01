Why we invested in Peakon

As Peakon enters into an agreement to be acquired by Workday, our Managing Partner, Bernard Liautaud, looks back at why we initially loved the business
We first met the Peakon team just over three years ago in October 2017. My partner, Daniel Waterhouse, had known Peakon CEO Phil Chambers for a while and thought I’d be interested in both the idea and the team. He was right – and by the start of 2018, Balderton was leading a $22M round in the company.
It was a relatively quick turnaround, but the decision to invest in Peakon had been an easy one for us. Firstly, we were really impressed by the four founders. They had a great track record and had previously worked together at another Danish company called Podio. They all had complementary skill sets so the senior team already felt quite complete – Phil had great product affinity, Kasper Hulthin focused on business development, Christian Holm was the engineer and Dan Rogers was the marketeer.