Why we invested in Peakon

At Balderton, we’ve seen the benefits of using Peakon first hand. What's interesting is the impact it can have on a firm of any size. Our team is small, so it’s easy to believe you have a sense of how everyone feels about the business. Of course, in reality, many people aren’t comfortable opening up to their colleagues. Peakon helps us to give everyone a voice.

Having this type of feedback loop in place has been particularly invaluable this year. With everyone under pressure and working from home, it has been much harder to get a sense of how the team is coping. Peakon gave us a much clearer picture of what we could do to support our team through this difficult period. It has led us to take direct action to address concerns and provided us with a platform for new ideas to help with team cohesion.

While a portfolio company being acquired is always bittersweet for us as it means parting ways, we couldn’t hope for a better home for Peakon. Not only is Workday one of the leading enterprise software firms in the world, but they are known for having an extremely strong, people-driven culture. Workday has a vast customer base and a global footprint. They have everything that’s needed to take Peakon to new and extraordinary heights.

Congratulations to everyone at Peakon. Thank you for an incredible few years. We look forward to watching your journey!