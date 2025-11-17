voize raises $50 million to power the AI companion transforming nursing care

voize, the company building the AI companion redefining nursing care, has raised $50 million in Series A funding led by Balderton Capital, with participation from existing investors HV Capital, Redalpine and Y Combinator. The investment will accelerate voize’s expansion in Europe and entry into the US, and advance its mission to eliminate administrative burden in healthcare, giving nurses more time for what matters most: care.

The global nursing shortage has reached crisis point. The WHO predicts a global deficit of 4.5 million nurses by 2030, as aging populations and rising care demands stretch teams thin. Europe alone is short 1.2 million healthcare workers, whilst the US has an expected deficit of up to 450,000 nurses a year. Nurses lose 30% of their time to admin work, costing $246 billion in labor across the US and Europe. The result: burnout, high turnover, and less time for patients – the heart of care.

While many companies have built AI scribes for physicians, nurses — the backbone of healthcare — have been left behind. Their workflows are fundamentally different and too often overlooked, leaving them jotting vital notes on scraps of paper mid-shift. voize is changing that.

Nurses are the backbone of every healthcare system — yet too often, they’re overwhelmed by administrative tasks that pull them away from patients. voize recognised this disconnect and built a solution born from listening and understanding. Their AI companion doesn’t replace human care; it restores it, removing friction from documentation and empowering nurses to spend more time where they’re needed most. Care homes are even using it as a recruitment tool, such is the power of what voize has built. This blend of empathy and execution reflects the best kind of innovation. We’re excited to support voize as they scale this mission globally. Daniel Waterhouse General Partner, Balderton

Ambient speech AI companion for care

Founded in 2020 by twin brothers Fabio (CEO) and Marcel Schmidberger (COO), alongside Erik Ziegler (CTO), voize was inspired by the brothers’ experience when their grandfather entered a nursing home. Seeing firsthand how much time nurses lost to admin sparked a mission to return time to frontline care.

Developed hand-in-hand with nurses over tens of thousands of hours in care homes, voize’s AI companion doesn’t just document, it assists. voize listens as nurses speak during care, understands their notes, and handles admin like documentation and scheduling in real time. Seamlessly integrated with Electronic Health Records, voize fits naturally into nursing workflows, keeping nurses focused on patients, not paperwork.

Nurses enter the profession to care for people, and leave it because of all the admin work. For too long, they’ve had little technology designed to truly support them. At voize, we’re building AI that redefines what it means to care, where technology works in the background, and people come first. Seeing this come to life already across care homes and hospitals and hearing how nurses rediscover the joy in their jobs has been incredible. With the backing of Balderton and our brilliant investors, we’re ready to bring this technology to nurses across the world. Fabio Schmidberger co-founder and CEO, voize

AI that understands nursing, anytime anywhere

voize’s proprietary AI models are purpose-built for nursing, developed entirely in-house. They accurately capture complex medical language, understand regional dialects, and support non-native speakers, empowering every nurse to document with confidence. As well, unlike most AI models, voize’s system is so efficient that it runs locally on smartphones, with no constant internet connection required. This ensures high data protection and continuous, reliable care, even when wifi connectivity fails — a first in healthcare AI.

Today, 1,100 care facilities in Germany and Austria, and more than 75,000 nurses save up to 30% of their time each shift thanks to the AI. The impact is so profound that care homes now feature voize in job ads — making voize not just a tool, but a reason nurses choose where to work.

Behind voize’s 3× year-on-year growth is a team united by one purpose: freeing nurses from admin so they can focus on people. Grounded in research and real-world use, the team continues to advance its world-class AI, building technology that supports human connection, not replaces it.