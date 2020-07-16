Voi secures additional $30m funding and achieves profitability in June

The company has signed a funding agreement with existing and new shareholders which will raise up to $30 million. VNV Global Ltd. led the round, accompanied by existing shareholders.

Voi Technology has become the first e-scooter company at scale to reach monthly profitability, less than two years since it launched its e-scooter service which now operates across 40 cities and 11 countries.

The margin was achieved on sales in June that were remarkably close to sales seen in June 2019, suggesting scooter riders are returning in number to this personal mode of travel that allows people to keep socially distant and avoid crowds.

Voi has also seen a paradigm shift in the operating environment. Following the Covid-19 lock-downs, the regulatory environment in many countries has improved significantly and decision makers are embracing new modes of transportation. Consumer behaviour is also changing, accelerating the use of multiple modes of transportation around cities.