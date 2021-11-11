vivenu raises $50M Series B to disrupt the ticketing industry

Balderton led vivenu's Series A in December 2020. The new funding will be used to fuel further expansion into new markets such as the US, grow the team and double down on building the vivenu platform to deliver game-changing customer experiences for the new digital age.

vivenu’s customer count has increased to the hundreds, with a high two-digit monthly growth rate – mostly driven by the development in its API segment.

The accelerated growth comes not only from vivenu’s core market, Germany, where legendary soccer club Schalke 04 will be selling tickets exclusively via vivenu, but also from increased inbound interest from the rest of Europe and the US.

The global pandemic and its aftershocks have made many organisers keenly aware of just how important a future-proof technology infrastructure and data independence are to their success in the new normal. vivenu is now in prime position to continue to deliver the tools they need to succeed.