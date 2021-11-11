vivenu raises $50M Series B to disrupt the ticketing industry

The round was led by Activant Capital and other unnamed investors. Existing investors including Balderton and the fund associated with the NFL team San Francisco 49ers participated.
vivenu empowers leading ticket sellers around the globe with a unified, powerful ticketing experience fueled by its API-first ticketing platform, which puts ticket buyer data, customization and management capabilities firmly where they belong - in the hands of event organisers.
This stands in stark contrast to the approach of incumbents, who tend to offer subpar account management based services rather than modern technology, block organizers from accessing their data and provide limited customization or integration options. As a result, organizers are often forced to build countless workarounds; spend hours on the phone to account managers for even the smallest changes; or wait years for new features.