Virtuo raises $96M Series C to become the leading alternative to owning a car

The $60M Series C round was led by AXA Venture Partners, with participation from Bpifrance, Alpha Intelligence Capital, H14, and existing investors Balderton, Iris Capital and Raise Ventures. In addition, Natixis and several members of the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne Group granted Virtuo a pan-European asset-based financing of €$36M to support the development of its fleet.

Currently present in France, the United Kingdom and Spain, Virtuo is already expanding to Milan and plans to launch in Germany by 2022 to cover about 10 markets by 2025.

Virtuo is also looking to accelerate the electrification of its fleet. Following its industry-first partnership with Hyundai in France, which saw Virtuo integrating the Kona Electric into its fleet as part of a groundbreaking revenue sharing business model, Virtuo is aiming to electrify 50% of its fleet by 2025, and to have a 100% electric fleet by 2030.

In the meantime, Virtuo has been offsetting 100% of its carbon footprint since 1 January 2021, contributing to local clean energy and certified projects in Europe.