Virtuo raises $96M Series C to become the leading alternative to owning a car

This funding round will allow Virtuo to focus on a new objective: reaching one million active customers across Europe by 2025.
Virtuo was founded in 2016 to revolutionise the car rental industry, an industry typically fraught with long queues, arduous paperwork and hidden fees.
Balderton first invested in Virtuo a year later in 2017.
With its 100% digital app experience, Virtuo has not only emerged as the convenient and modern alternative to car rental for city escapes and mid-distance trips but as an alternative to owning a car altogether.