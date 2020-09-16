VanMoof raises £30M Series B to capitalise on worldwide e-bike boom

The investment from Norwest Venture Partners, Felix Capital and Balderton brings VanMoof's total raised to £55M.

The Series B round comes just a few months after Balderton led a £10M investment in May 2020.

Leading the current wave of e-bike adoption, VanMoof is the fastest-growing e-bike brand worldwide and is on course to redefine city mobility forever.

Global demand for premium quality e-bikes is at an all-time high, with two-wheeled commutes now seen as a more dependable option in the wake of COVID-19.