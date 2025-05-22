trawa raises €24M to power Europe’s industrial comeback

trawa, a Berlin-based electricity provider and AI-powered software company, has secured €24 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Headline, with participation from Norrsken VC and existing investors including Balderton. Balderton previously led trawa’s seed funding in May 2024.

With this funding, trawa aims to accelerate its growth, delivering on its mission of powering industrial and commercial businesses not only more affordably and flexibly, but also more sustainably and transparently. Trawa takes an AI-driven approach to provide companies with the data they need to better understand and improve their electricity consumption – for instance, unlocking opportunities to integrate battery storage systems or other decentralised technologies. These allow businesses to reduce peak loads, lower grid reliance, and become more self-sufficient.

At the core of this offering is trawa’s AI-driven energy procurement platform and proprietary energy management software, which goes far beyond traditional systems. Combined with flexibility trading – such as through battery storage – companies can save up to 30% annually on electricity costs.