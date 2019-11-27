Toucan Toco raises €12M to bring data storytelling to a global audience

The previously bootstrapped firm has raised its first round, led by Balderton, to accelerate product development and growth in the US and Europe.
Toucan Toco, created 5 years ago by Kilian Bazin, Charles Miglietti, Baptiste Jourdan and David Nowinsky, offers a unique data storytelling solution which helps organisations provide actionable insights to non-technical business users.
Toucan Toco’s platform is easy to access and simple-to-use, so it can be implemented throughout an organisation, and used by anyone - from CxOs, HR directors and financial managers to operational staff.
The solution has a drag-and-drop interface and pre-formatted data visualisation templates, which can be easily connected to multiple data sources.