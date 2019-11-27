Toucan Toco raises €12M to bring data storytelling to a global audience

Already present in four European countries and the United States, Toucan Toco now plans to accelerate its growth on the other side of the Atlantic. Over the next year, the company will aim to double its team in the United States, with CEO Charles Miglietti also relocating to Boston.

The new funds will also help Toucan Toco to push simplicity to the next level with a new "business in a box" product. This self-serve product will offer a wide library of ready-to-use data storytelling templates. Users will be able to pick one and connect it with data sources, such as Stripe, Shopify or LightSpeed in a few clicks, creating a bespoke tool in minutes.