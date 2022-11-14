Authenticity is key to building your personal brand

There are some incredible investors who shy away from brand-building, and get great referrals directly from founders. But in today’s world, there is also value to be gained from working on your personal brand.

The key, Yvonne says, is authenticity. You can’t just share content for the sake of it. You need to be intentional, and have real substance behind your actions. Otherwise, it’s just noise.

Yvonne also spoke about this theme with respect to how we show up at work. After receiving feedback early on in her career to be more aggressive, she tried a few different leadership styles. But none of them felt natural, prompting her to instead be completely true to herself. She concluded that ultimately, it’s about owning your identity, and finding the right teams who allow you to truly be yourself.