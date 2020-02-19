The Org raises $8.5M Series A to make organisations more transparent

The Series A round was led by Founders Fund with participation from Sequoia, Balderton Capital and high profile angels.
The Org was founded by Danish serial entrepreneurs, Christian Wylonis and Andreas Jarbøl, in 2017 and now has offices in New York City and Copenhagen, Denmark.
The Org has a growing database of over 16,000 org charts provided through a combination of AI, research, and crowdsourcing. Users can join their own company using their company email address to make edits to their company’s org chart.