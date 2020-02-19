The Org raises $8.5M Series A to make organisations more transparent

The problem today is that organisations are not transparent, which means that it’s hard to understand how a business is structured and who does what within the team.

Most company structures are not publicly available and job titles are often misleading. To date, LinkedIn has been the main source of truth, however, that data is based on unverified, self-reported information which can be hard to piece together, and is subject to inaccuracy.

The Org solves this problem by aggregating data from thousands of public data sources and uses crowdsourcing to verify the information.