The Org raises $8.5M Series A to make organisations more transparent

The Series A round was led by Founders Fund with participation from Sequoia, Balderton Capital and high profile angels.

The Org was founded by Danish serial entrepreneurs, Christian Wylonis and Andreas Jarbøl, in 2017 and now has offices in New York City and Copenhagen, Denmark.

The Org has a growing database of over 16,000 org charts provided through a combination of AI, research, and crowdsourcing. Users can join their own company using their company email address to make edits to their company’s org chart.

Organisational charts were the secret weapon to forging partnerships during my 20 years as an entrepreneur in Silicon Valley and Europe. Yet, they are a carefully guarded secret, which have to be painstakingly put together by hand. The Org is surfacing this critical information, improving efficiency from the sales floor to the boardroom

Lars Fjeldsoe-Nielsen, General Partner at Balderton

The problem today is that organisations are not transparent, which means that it’s hard to understand how a business is structured and who does what within the team.

Most company structures are not publicly available and job titles are often misleading. To date, LinkedIn has been the main source of truth, however, that data is based on unverified, self-reported information which can be hard to piece together, and is subject to inaccuracy.

The Org solves this problem by aggregating data from thousands of public data sources and uses crowdsourcing to verify the information.

We are very excited to partner with Founders Fund, Sequoia, and Balderton to achieve our mission to make organisations more transparent.

Christian Wylonis, CEO & Co-Founder of The Org

Christian and Andreas, Co-founders of The Org

The new funding will accelerate the company’s already fast growth, enabling The Org to expand its growth and research teams, and accelerate its product development.

As a complementary feature to its company team pages, The Org plans to launch a jobs platform - a natural extension of the product - to allow companies to create open positions within their org chart and show off their team to attract new talent.

If you'd like to join their team - Check out their open positions here!

