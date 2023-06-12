The changing AI landscape – A fireside chat with Dan Teodosiu and Mohan Mahadevan

III) How can companies and teams adapt and stay on top of things?

This is a tough environment with so many researchers and so much happening in the world of AI and foundational models. You have to assume that LLMs are going to evolve and evolve rapidly, e.g. representation with multimodalities (images, videos, audio, text) or the latest foundational models in computer vision (e.g. SAM) just released by Meta.

To avoid becoming obsolete in weeks or months, there are several actions that could be very useful:

A strong data moat provides (some) insurance even if the underlying LLM technology changes. Be paranoid and evaluate in-house to predict at-risk elements of the products that are likely to be commoditized by more capable models across NLP or CV or RL and correspondingly plan scenarios. Build infrastructure to increase the speed of evaluating and adopting the latest foundational models so that you can remain at the forefront. Focus on delivering high performance solutions for handling the long tail as a unique selling point. Be prepared to cut your losses and pivot if a capability is now covered by a more capable LLM or other foundational models.

You also need your ML engineers to be system-thinkers - able to solve problems as a system rather than in isolation, and be able to be self-critical. Additionally, some capabilities are built very well externally, so there is no need to overly rely on internal capacities, e.g. it’s good to adopt some of the technologies built by FAANGs and emerging players like Stability.ai or the TII with Falcon-40B models.