The Balderton Collective CTO Summit

We were delighted to bring more than 50 CTOs from our portfolio together in person at our Kings Cross HQ this month — Covid had, as for so many, paused our event space — but now we’re back with enthusiasm.
And with good reason — getting together in person with peers on a similar journey is so valuable. For that reason, here at Balderton, we maintain a number of forums where our portfolio functional leads (CEOs, R&D, marketing, legal, finance, talent, product, sales) can tap into the collective wisdom of the community. At the beginning of July it was the CTOs turn to get together for an afternoon of content and breakout sessions, followed by a dinner.
We opened up The Summit with a discussion about The journey of a CTO: from managing a team of hackers to leading a large engineering organisation towards IPO. Harsh Sinha, CTO at Wise, Renaud Deraison, Co-founder and former CTO at Tenable and Paolo Negri, Co-founder and CTO at Contentful shared their experiences.
Here's what we learnt:
Next up was Joanne Hannaford, CTOO at Credit Suisse and Vicky Wills, CTO at Zego on building a diverse engineering organisation and how it leads to better decision-making. It was interesting to hear how, despite the differing size of their teams, Joanne and Vicky actually shared similar challenges.
Key takeaways include:
We then had multiple breakout sessions of small CTO groups, designed to provide forums for discussing common challenges faced by technical leaders.
Discussion topics included:
1. Best-in-class cyber security practices
Jack Stockdale, CTO Darktrace, Aeneas Rekkas, co-founder Ory and Harri Hursti, Head of Security at Ory
2. Scaling your tech organization from 0 to 100 engineers
Edward Bishop, co-founder and CTO Tessian
3. How to foster collaboration between devops teams and the rest of the engineering organization
Olaf Zschiedrich, CTO Vestiaire Collective
4. How to effectively implement remote in your engineering team
Halil Köklü, CTO Lovecrafts
5. How to differentiate and build a strong developer brand to attract best talents
Portman Wills, co-founder and CTO Wagestream
6. OKRs implemented for engineering teams
Patrick Myles, CTO Lendable
7. How to think about and manage technical debts
Florent Poissonnet, CTO PlayPlay
8. How to build an headless infrastructure for e-commerce
Paul Anthony, co-founder Primer
9. Building and fostering product-focused engineering teams
Alexander Christie, CTO Attio
10. How to build an MLops stack
Thilo Huellmann, CTO Levity
Thank you to all of our guests and speakers. We look forward to welcoming the CTOs back to our office again in the not too distant future.
