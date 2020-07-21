Synaptics to acquire DisplayLink to extend its video interface market leadership

Synaptics Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA) today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Balderton portfolio company, DisplayLink, a leader in high-performance video compression technology, for $305 million in an all-cash transaction.

DisplayLink’s high-performance software compression technology enables universal docking and casting of high bandwidth video from any device to any display using any transport medium such as USB, Ethernet or Wi-Fi. For the Enterprise IT market, the solution supports multi-OS environments including Windows, MacOS, ChromeOS and Ubuntu Linux enabling a myriad of devices to seamlessly dock to multiple high resolution (4K, 8K) displays.