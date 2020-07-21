Synaptics to acquire DisplayLink to extend its video interface market leadership

Synaptics Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA) today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Balderton portfolio company, DisplayLink, a leader in high-performance video compression technology, for $305 million in an all-cash transaction.

DisplayLink’s high-performance software compression technology enables universal docking and casting of high bandwidth video from any device to any display using any transport medium such as USB, Ethernet or Wi-Fi. For the Enterprise IT market, the solution supports multi-OS environments including Windows, MacOS, ChromeOS and Ubuntu Linux enabling a myriad of devices to seamlessly dock to multiple high resolution (4K, 8K) displays.

Synaptics is a recognized leader in video interface solutions and this combination creates an exciting opportunity for DisplayLink to bring greater value to our customers. Our video compression technology is the perfect complement to Synaptics’ current product portfolio, and the combination of our world-class engineering teams will be able to address both existing opportunities and exciting new use cases.

Graham O’Keeffe, CEO of DisplayLink

