Stream raises $90M Series D to redefine workplace finance and drive US expansion

Stream, the leading workplace finance provider (formerly Wagestream), today announced the close of its $90 million Series D funding round, bringing the company’s total funding to $228 million. The raise will allow Stream to accelerate its mission of delivering fair financial tools to the everyday worker by partnering with more of the world’s best employers.

The latest round is led by Sofina, with continued backing from existing investors including Balderton. Balderton first invested in Stream in 2019, co-leading the Series A with Northzone and QED.

We’ve had the privilege of partnering with Stream for seven years, and from the very beginning it was clear they had a powerful vision for how technology could transform financial wellbeing. Early user feedback showed just how meaningful that impact could be, and today Stream is delivering on that promise at scale: supporting millions of workers, partnering with thousands of employers, and saving members hundreds of millions of dollars. The team has built a truly category-defining business, proving that profit and purpose don’t have to be mutually exclusive. I deeply admire the warmth, authenticity and humility with which Peter and Portman have built Stream, and am excited to continue supporting them as they scale further. Rob Moffat Partner, Balderton

Stream now has over 75 investors including major financial institutions and leading social impact firms, helping it support more than 2,000 brands and four million workers across the UK, Europe and the US.

The funding will fuel the continued expansion of Stream’s product offering. Stream first launched in 2018 with an earned wage access product, giving people flexible access to their earned wages for a low, flat fee, and challenging payday lenders that profit from financial distress through high-cost, unsustainable credit. Since then, Stream has grown into a broader workplace finance platform, partnering directly with employers and helping workers save, budget, plan ahead, and access affordable credit, all in one place. To date, Stream has saved its members over $200 million on financial services products they would have had to have paid a premium for elsewhere.