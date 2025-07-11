In this year’s Sustainable Future Goals (SFG) report, we reaffirm our belief that long-term value stems not just from innovation, but from building responsibly, with integrity and resilience. Amid economic uncertainty, geopolitical shifts, and rapid AI advancement, our commitment to sustainable growth remains resolute.

As our SFG framework turns five, we’ve refined it to focus on six core goals, including a new emphasis on ethical AI – a critical concern for today’s tech landscape.

We continue to champion European founders tackling global challenges, while also seeking to make an impact at the fringe of our core activities – from supporting tech social entrepreneurs through our first Impact Day to engaging with initiatives shaping a better tech ecosystem like VentureESG.

This report celebrates the companies unlocking the potential of technology to change the world and the collective journey toward a more sustainable, equitable tech ecosystem.