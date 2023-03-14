We were delighted to host an event in Berlin last month to discuss how tech start-ups can manage their carbon footprint alongside growth. Huge thanks to our panellists – Janina Bauer, Global Director of Sustainability at Celonis, Arnavaz Schatten, Director of Sustainability & Impact at Infarm and Luis Orsini-Rosenberg, co-founder and CEO of CYCLE, and our Head of Impact Elodie Broad for moderating.
As the world races to net zero, it’s essential that businesses of all sizes have a firm grip on their carbon emissions. However, as a company grows, so does its carbon footprint. This poses a tricky dilemma, which is particularly acute for high-growth startups, leading many to feel like it’s a lost battle, or one for later.
How should you balance and manage the tension between growth and sustainability? There is no easy answer, and no one-size-fits-all approach, but our panellists provided some great advice on how to start thinking about this.
At the end of the day, the most important thing to do is to just get started. Find out our panellists' top tips for startups embarking on their climate action journey in our next post.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date on news from Balderton, and our portfolio.