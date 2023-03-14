We were delighted to host an event in Berlin last month to discuss how tech start-ups can manage their carbon footprint alongside growth. Huge thanks to our panellists – Janina Bauer, Global Director of Sustainability at Celonis, Arnavaz Schatten, Director of Sustainability & Impact at Infarm and Luis Orsini-Rosenberg, co-founder and CEO of CYCLE, and our Head of Impact Elodie Broad for moderating.

As the world races to net zero, it’s essential that businesses of all sizes have a firm grip on their carbon emissions. However, as a company grows, so does its carbon footprint. This poses a tricky dilemma, which is particularly acute for high-growth startups, leading many to feel like it’s a lost battle, or one for later.

How should you balance and manage the tension between growth and sustainability? There is no easy answer, and no one-size-fits-all approach, but our panellists provided some great advice on how to start thinking about this.