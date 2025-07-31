Sava raises $19M Series A amid world-first clinical results for next-gen biosensor

Sava, the London-based startup pioneering real-time molecular health monitoring, today announced $19 million in Series A funding, following promising early results from its clinical trial. The round was led by Balderton Capital (who previously led Sava’s seed round) and Pentland Ventures, with strong participation from new investors Norrsken VC and JamJar Investments. They were joined by other investors including True, Italian Founders Fund, Athletico Ventures, SOLO Investments and Exceptional Ventures. The round will help Sava accelerate regulatory approval and commercialisation of its next-generation wearable.

Founded in 2019 by Imperial College London bioengineers Renato Circi and Rafaël Michali, Sava’s mission is to build the technological foundation for preventative and personalised healthcare. The team has developed a multi-molecule biosensor capable of detecting biomarkers just beneath the skin, in real-time. This proprietary technology is powering their first product – a pain-free CGM that streamlines molecular insights in real-time to your phone, at a fraction of the cost of current alternatives.

10+ days of continuous glucose monitoring: a world-first for microsensors

Sava’s latest clinical trial, conducted independently by third-party investigators across sites in Oxford and Cambridge, involves 50 patients with Type 1 and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes.

Early results from the first 25 patients showed Sava’s proprietary technology delivered reliable, accurate glucose readings for up to 10 days of continuous wear – a milestone no other microsensor platform has been able to achieve to date. Most microsensor systems fail to last 5 days, and many struggle beyond 24 hours. The trial, designed in collaboration with leading diabetes clinicians and regulators, provides a critical foundation for future regulatory submissions and Sava’s pivotal study, set to launch in the coming year.

This clinical trial marks a pivotal moment not just for Sava, but for the future of biosensing and personalised healthcare. The data generated so far has shown that our technology has the potential to match the performance of leading CGMs in the market today, without the invasiveness or high cost of filament-based systems. It paves the way for a completely novel approach to biosensing that can redefine the way we approach not only chronic disease management, but any health goal. Rafael Michali co-founder and co-CEO, Sava

Redefining diabetes care: pain-free, low-cost and accessible

Today, only 1% of people with diabetes use CGMs, yet this group generates over $11B in annual sales, growing 10% year-on-year. Existing devices are often painful, expensive, and inaccessible. Sava’s device promises to transform diabetes care and expand adoption of CGMs by offering a pain-free, cost-effective and highly scalable alternative.

Understanding what’s going on in our bodies is the first step to improving our health. Sava’s innovation has the potential to democratise access to glucose monitoring, as well as many other biomarkers, making them more practical for the millions of people who need them but can’t afford or tolerate the current options. Beyond diabetes, which alone is one of the greatest health challenges of our time, their platform opens the door to an entirely new era of personalised health monitoring. James Wise Partner, Balderton

More molecules, deeper insights: enabling the future of preventative health

While tracking glucose is the first use case, Sava’s modular, multi-analyte sensing platform is capable of detecting additional molecules, providing users with the ability to unobtrusively monitor multiple biomarkers in real-time, paving the way for a future of preventative and personalised health. With interest growing among athletes and health-conscious consumers, Sava is well-positioned to tap into the global wearables market, which is projected to exceed $100 billion by 2029.

Glucose is only the beginning. We have built a modular platform, capable of multi-molecule sensing. New molecules will create new use cases. What we’re building here is not just a device, but a whole new technological foundation for personalised healthcare, where anyone can use a biosensor to understand their health in real-time, at a molecular level. Renato Circi co-founder and co-CEO

Looking forward

This latest round brings Sava’s total funding to $32 million, with backing from leading VCs, returning angel investors, along with funding from the EU and UK Government.

Sava’s team has rapidly grown to over 60+ people, including experts behind market-leading CGMs. The new capital will be used to further expand Sava’s world-leading team, advance automated manufacturing capabilities to reach target launch volumes, and accelerate the clinical validation of its microsensor technology.