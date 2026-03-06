Ryan Baker joins Balderton as Head of Investor Relations

Balderton announces the appointment of Ryan Baker as Head of Investor Relations. Ryan will lead the firm’s fundraising activities and oversee engagement with Balderton’s Limited Partner base.

Ryan brings seven years of experience managing institutional investor relationships in private markets. He joins from Adams Street Partners, where he spent over four years in the Investor Relations team. During his time there, he oversaw institutional relationships across EMEA and supported the fundraising efforts for the firm’s European Venture Program, partnering with a broad range of global institutional investors.

Earlier in his career, Ryan led client services for Cambridge Associates’ European pension practice, working with institutional investors to develop their private market allocations. He began his career at Bedrock family office and State Street, building a strong foundation in investment management and client service.

Ryan holds the CAIA designation and earned an MA in Political Economy of the Middle East from King’s College London.

I am delighted to be joining the leading venture capital firm investing in Europe at a time when European venture continues to experience sustained ecosystem growth – with an increasing share of global capital and more global winners than ever before. Ryan Baker Head of Investor Relations, Balderton