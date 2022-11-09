Ramp closes $70m Series B fundraise

Ramp, a financial technology company that builds payment rails connecting crypto to the global financial system, has closed its $70m series B funding round, co-led by Mubadala Capital and Korelya Capital, with participation from Balderton Capital and Cogito Capital. This brings the total raised by Ramp to over $120m over the past year. Ramp plans to use its Series B funding to invest further into its product line, add local fiat currencies and payment methods, expand into new territories, and continue to hire the best talent in the market.

Co-founded by CEO Szymon Sypniewicz and CPO Przemek Kowalczyk in 2018, Ramp’s full-stack payment solution allows users to buy crypto currencies inside any application or website, in the same way that PayPal and Stripe offer a unified purchase experience across any e-Commerce site.

Even within the context of a bear market Ramp has experienced substantial growth over the past year - in large part due to Ramp’s ease of use and its stringent focus on regulatory compliance. During 2022, volumes generated have increased by almost 240% compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, the total number of unique users coming from integration partners has increased by over 600%.