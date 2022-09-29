Rachel Bremer joins Balderton as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

Balderton Capital has today announced the appointment of Rachel Bremer as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. Rachel will be responsible for driving Balderton’s own marketing and communications efforts, and providing support and advice for the 100+ active companies within its portfolio.
This comes as the firm continues to build out its team and portfolio support services, which includes the recent appointment of Elodie Broad as Head of Impact.
Rachel Bremer, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer
Rachel was previously a Partner at global advisory firm, Milltown Partners, where she worked with leading global technology companies and high-growth startups, supporting strategic communications and tech policy as they navigate complex and quickly changing external landscapes.
Prior to joining Milltown, Rachel was Global Communications Director at ASOS, where she ran corporate and consumer PR, public affairs, influencer marketing and was editor of the quarterly customer print magazine. She previously spent almost five years at Twitter as the International Communications Director, responsible for developing the communications strategy and building the team, while growing and protecting the company’s brand outside of North America. Rachel started her career in San Francisco, at tech PR agency Sparkpr, where she helped launch new startups, worked closely with venture capital firms and their portfolio companies, and supported leading tech brands like Skype and NVIDIA.
The journey of building any company from struggling start-up to industry giant is always remarkable - and the ability to communicate that story and why it matters is central to winning customers, building a team and creating value. Rachel is one of the technology world's foremost practitioners of this art and so I am excited to see the impact she can bring to both Balderton and the portfolio companies we work with.
Balderton has a strong reputation as one of Europe’s leading venture capital firms, and it has grown so much recently - including the introduction of a growth fund last year and significant expansion of the portfolio support team. It is such an exciting time to be joining the firm.
