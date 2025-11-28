Europe’s first dual-use unicorn Quantum Systems triples valuation through extending Series C with €180 million, marking the largest capital raise in European dual-use technology.

Quantum Systems has tripled its valuation and raised €180 million in a Series C Extension led by Balderton Capital, following its €160 million Series C in May, bringing the total amount raised in 2025 to €340 million. This puts the company’s valuation above €3 billion, marking the largest private capital raise in Europe’s dual-use sector. The extension reflects the rapidly intensifying demand for combat-proven, unmanned systems across Europe and allied nations.

As governments respond to a shifting security environment and commit growing levels of investment to strengthen defence capabilities, Quantum Systems has emerged as Europe’s powerhouse for intelligent unmanned systems. The company continues its growth path over the past ten years, with over 100% year-on-year growth.

We are partnering with Quantum Systems to help them continue to fulfill the promise of European sovereignty in defence and dual-use technology. As geopolitical instability rises and security priorities shift, the need for home-grown, trusted European innovation has never been greater. The Quantum Systems team pairs technical excellence with operational discipline and has demonstrated the ambition required to lead this category globally. We are proud to stand by their side, as Quantum Systems enters its next phase of scale. Rana Yared Partner, Balderton

Quantum Systems will use the new capital to expand its development of AI, software, and hardware for intelligent unmanned systems, across all domains and to perform strategic acquisitions. The company will also scale massproduction capabilities in Germany and Europe to meet rising demand. This builds a year of strategic expansion, including integrations of AirRobot, Nordic Unmanned and Spleenlab, following its earlier Series C financing.

Triple unicorn status is a testament to our team’s ability to build systems and a company that performs in the most demanding real-world conditions. We will now accelerate our development of hardware, software and AI to become the defining leader in multi-domain unmanned systems Florian Seibel co-CEO and co-founder, Quantum Systems

Quantum Systems’ platforms are deployed by NATO forces across Europe and the US, as well as in Australia, New Zealand, and most prominently in Ukraine, where its fleet has been operating since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022. Quantum Systems will employ up to 1,000 people across Germany, Ukraine, the US, Australia, Romania the UK, and the Baltic states by the end of the year and will continue its global growth in hardware, software, and AI across all domains.