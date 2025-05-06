Quantum Systems raises €160M as it targets global leadership in aerial intelligence solutions

Quantum Systems – the leader in AI-powered aerial intelligence systems for defence, emergency services, and industry – today announced €160 million in new funding, led by Balderton.

The funding, which brings the total raised by the company to €310m, will be used to accelerate global expansion, scale production, and advance the company’s autonomous drone systems, software and AI. The new funding follows several years of exceeding 100% year-over-year revenue growth for the company, which now has 550 people across sites in Germany, Australia, Ukraine and Romania.

Founded in 2015 by a world-class team with experience in drones, robotics, and imagery collection, Quantum Systems is setting the benchmark for real-time aerial intelligence for governmental and commercial uses. Its family of modular, dual-use unmanned aerial systems (UAS) bring together the latest advances in eVTOL technology, AI, edge computing, and autonomy to help customers make better decisions, faster and more accurately.

The need for sovereign, aerial intelligence has never been more pressing. Our systems, a powerful blend of hardware and software, are built for the realities of modern defense and security challenges – they are autonomous, interoperable, and proven under harsh conditions. With support from our new and existing investors, we are ready to become the European leader in robotised and AI-powered aerial intelligence solutions, providing both public and commercial customers with the high-quality, accurate data they need for daily decision making. Florian Seibel co-CEO and co-founder, Quantum Systems

The successful completion of our Series C financing marks a significant milestone in our company’s history. This investment allows us to follow our vision. We will increase our global production capacity to meet the growing demand for our AI-powered drone systems and expand our market presence worldwide. Sven Kruck co-CEO, Quantum Systems

Quantum Systems’ drones and intelligence systems are currently used by NATO-aligned forces – including those in Germany, Ukraine, Australia, New Zealand and Spain. Following the acquisition of Germany’s AirRobot in March, Quantum Systems is a tier-1 supplier to the UK Ministry of Defence. More recently, the firm expanded into the UK market with the acquisition of Nordic Unmanned UK, a global provider of high-end drone products and services.

Commercial applications of Quantum Systems’ solutions include mapping drones across mining, agriculture, and infrastructure. Notable clients include RocketDNA and the Indian government’s Department for Science and Technology.

We’re thrilled to partner with Florian, Sven, and their exceptional team as they redefine the standard for aerial intelligence. Quantum Systems has the technical excellence, strategic vision, and operational maturity to become a world leader in this critical category, and positively further both security and commercial objectives. Rana Yared General Partner, Balderton

Since launching its flagship Vector platform in 2019, Quantum Systems has continuously innovated in response to the growing demands of its customers, and the shifting defence and business landscapes. Its latest iteration, Vector AI, debuted earlier this year and has already been combat-tested in Ukraine, offering real-time ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance) capabilities in areas where GPS and communications aren’t available.