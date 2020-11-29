Primer secures £14M Series A to help merchants consolidate their payment stacks

The round was led by Accel, with participation from existing investors including Balderton.

Balderton led Primer's Seed round in May 2020. Primer, the low-code payments infrastructure and online checkout API, was founded by ex-PayPal employees, Paul Anthony and Gabriel Le Roux in January of this year. Over just a few months, the team has expanded to 23 employees across six countries, having gained significant traction amongst mid-market and large enterprise e-commerce merchants across Europe.

Merchants have increasingly sophisticated needs from a payments sector that is fragmented and complex. Primer enables e-commerce merchants and online payments facilitators to connect and maintain their entire payments ecosystem through a unified, best-in-class payments API and checkout. These connections can include payment service providers (PSPs), payment methods, fraud providers, chargeback services, subscription billing engines, Bl tools, loyalty and rewards platforms.