Primer secures £14M Series A to help merchants consolidate their payment stacks

NOV 30, 2020

BY BALDERTON

The round was led by Accel, with participation from existing investors including Balderton.

Balderton led Primer's Seed round in May 2020Primer, the low-code payments infrastructure and online checkout API, was founded by ex-PayPal employees, Paul Anthony and Gabriel Le Roux in January of this year. Over just a few months, the team has expanded to 23 employees across six countries, having gained significant traction amongst mid-market and large enterprise e-commerce merchants across Europe.

Merchants have increasingly sophisticated needs from a payments sector that is fragmented and complex. Primer enables e-commerce merchants and online payments facilitators to connect and maintain their entire payments ecosystem through a unified, best-in-class payments API and checkout. These connections can include payment service providers (PSPs), payment methods, fraud providers, chargeback services, subscription billing engines, Bl tools, loyalty and rewards platforms.

Primer offers access to a wide range of PSPs through a single integration

Primer's unique value comes from its automation engine style of approach. Both payments and non-payments services can be seamlessly connected to the checkout experience and payments flow via workflows, enabling merchants to unify their fraud mitigation efforts, build sophisticated transaction routing, and solve complex flows – all with no code. Payments teams can manage the bulk of complexity across their payments ecosystem, and further enhance the checkout experience without requiring engineering resources.

During our time at PayPal, we saw firsthand the technical burden online merchants face trying to offer the best payments experiences to their customers globally. Our low-code approach enables merchants' payments teams to manage and expand their payments ecosystems, and maintain sophisticated payments logic with a familiar workflow Ul.

Primer co-founder, and Head of Product and Engineering, Paul Anthony

The investment brings Primer's total funding to £17.8 million. Primer will use the funds to expand business development efforts internationally and to scale its remote-first product and engineering organisation.

Read more about the fundraise in TechCrunch.

They are currently hiring for roles across engineering, design, UI/UX, operations and business development. Check out the open roles here

Read Rob Moffat's post "Why Balderton invested in Primer"

