Press release: Balderton welcomes Fiona Blakemore as CFO and Head of Portfolio Financial Services

London, 27 February 2020: Balderton Capital has recruited Fiona Blakemore (née Smart) as its new Chief Financial Officer and Head of Portfolio Financial Services. She will lead on all financial activities and work closely with portfolio companies, providing support as part of Balderton’s platform services team. Balderton's Build platform provides talent, marketing, finance and legal services to support companies as they scale.

Fiona joins with over 20 years of experience working with asset management and venture capital companies, including six years at PwC and 16 years with Man Group, one of the world’s largest listed alternative asset managers. As Head of Investor Relations and Business Finance at Man, she worked closely with the senior leadership team and acted as a key company spokesperson to analysts and investors.

Jerome Misso, Operating Partner of Balderton Capital, said: “I am delighted to welcome Fiona to Balderton at an exciting time for the firm. She brings a wealth of financial and management experience to help us build on our support for portfolio companies.”

Fiona studied Engineering, Economics and Management at the University of Oxford and is a qualified Chartered Accountant. In a voluntary capacity, Fiona is also Treasurer and Trustee of the Sick Children’s Trust.

Fiona said: “Having spent many years in the asset management sector it’s exciting to be joining Balderton and working closely with the entrepreneurs and investors who are building the European tech companies of the future. Balderton is well known for its passionate and committed support of portfolio companies and I’m thrilled to be joining the team.”

Balderton also recently announced the appointment of two new General Partners, Rana Yared, previously a partner at Goldman Sachs, and David Thévenon, formerly a partner at SoftBank’s Vision Fund.

[ENDS]

Contact: [email protected] or [email protected]