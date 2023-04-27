The payments sector - though not without its challenges - remains rife with opportunity for innovation and transformation. At Balderton, we have a rich history of investing in great payments companies (including Numeral, GoCardless, Primer, Revolut, Ramp and more), and we remain as excited as ever about the opportunities on the horizon.

It was our pleasure to welcome portfolio founders Paul Anthony, co-founder of Primer, Hiroki Takeuchi, co-founder and CEO of GoCardless, as well as Dora Ziambra, Head of Payments Operations at Papaya Global, for an evening of debate and networking hosted by Balderton Partners Rob Moffat and Rana Yared.

We dove deep into the current state of open banking, the pace of innovation, barriers to adoption, as well as what it means for founders looking to build long-term, global businesses. Read on below for the highlights.