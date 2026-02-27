MSC: Innovation is driving a new future for European security

- Portfolio News
This month, it was an honour to welcome a select group of entrepreneurs, policymakers, investors, and operators to a private event at Munich Security Conference.
A special thank you to our panelists for an insightful and passionate discussion about the role of entrepreneurship in building a secure future for Europe:
- Hillary Rodham Clinton, Former US Secretary of State
- Gianni Cuozzo, Founder and CEO of Exein
- Francesco Sciortino, Founder and CEO of Proxima Fusion
- Florian Seibel, Co-founder and co-CEO of Quantum Systems
Throughout the conversation one thing became clear: Europe’s security challenge won’t be solved by tinkering at the edges. It’s about taking big, bold bets that rethink the entire system – whether that’s in energy, defence or cyber.
Entrepreneurs are at the centre of this drive, and Europe has all the ingredients to deliver: talent, capital, maturity and entrepreneurial spirit. Now is the time to seize this opportunity and shape our future.
Thank you to everyone who joined us for a truly memorable evening.