Mozart AI – the startup redefining music creation with its Generative Audio Workstation – has raised $6 million in an oversubscribed seed round led by Balderton Capital and launched its eagerly awaited mobile app. This funding comes just months after a $1.1M pre seed, bringing the company’s total funding to $7m+.

In an industry where legacy software has dominated for decades, Mozart AI is bringing a creator-first approach to integrating AI to ensure technology amplifies creativity rather than competing with it. The platform is designed for anyone who loves music and wants to make it – from seasoned producers refining chart-ready releases, to amateur musicians programming their first beat and bedroom creators sharing tracks online.

Mercuri (early stage MediaTech VC), EWOR, Kevin Hartz (Eventbrite founder), Charles Ferguson (Oscar-winning director) and Emery Wells (Frame.io founder) participated, alongside existing investors and strategic angels from music, AI and creator technology. The funding will be used to grow the team, expand Mozart AI’s core tech, and build on the viral success of its Beta launch ahead of a full public release.

AI is impacting every industry, and music is no different. The companies that win will be those that work with and for musicians, not against them. That’s why we’re so excited about Mozart AI, whose exceptional founding team includes musicians, technologists, and serial entrepreneurs, with deep roots in the industry. Instead of being stunted by clunky and inaccessible legacy software, Mozart AI enables musicians and music enthusiasts to spend more time on the actual creative process, experimenting and iterating on their ideas with ease and speed. This team is building with exceptional focus and we’re excited to invest in the next generation of music technology. Daniel Waterhouse Partner, Balderton

Built by musicians, for musicians

Built by musicians for other artists and music enthusiasts, Mozart AI brings the Digital Audio Workstation, which has been around since the 1990s, up to date for a new generation committed to creating and sharing music online. Mozart AI’s Generative Audio Workstation supports both ground-up music creation with AI assistance, and Agentic Music creation that is prompt driven.

Mozart AI will enable musicians, producers and enthusiasts to use best in class AI to assist them to compose, produce and distribute great music. The AI offers context-aware stem generation, real time suggestions for midi progressions and drums, synth and effect generation, and the ability to riff and remix any sound into a new style. It also automatically manages advanced but time-consuming tasks like quantisation and time stretching. As an additional feature, musicians and enthusiasts can also create their own music videos and upload them to social media platforms.

The entire creative process remains strictly under the artists’ control; they own the copyright but can leverage a co-pilot to remove the bottlenecks that can stifle creativity. In this way Mozart AI is building an AI-native music creation tool that can democratise access to music production, recreate the magic of the recording studio and supercharge creativity for everyone from amateurs to producers refining a track for release.

The creative process has always been integral to music-making and to music’s role in shaping global culture. Far from replacing creativity, AI is levelling up that adrenaline-filled process through which musicians compose and discover the right sounds. Mozart AI is building powerful generative tools for the next era of collaborative music creation that will enable every artist – from casual creators to professional producers – to turn any idea into a release-ready song in minutes, with commercial rights. We’re building toward a world where a spark of creativity – a guitar riff, a melody, an idea – can be transformed into a fully produced, monetisable song with a professional music video, without requiring technical knowledge or fragmented tools. Sundar Arvind CEO and co-founder, Mozart AI

Explosive early traction

Since its September Beta launch, Mozart AI has seen 100,000+ artists signing up in the first two months, with 1 million songs now created on the platform. These include industry giants such as producers for A$AP Rocky, Avicii, Kodak Black, and more. The platform went viral on Product Hunt and has been growing rapidly since its beta release, with some artists already releasing music on Spotify that is achieving over 10M streams. Regular product updates in December, including the launch of video creation tools, helped accelerate its growth further.

Today’s over-subscribed $6M Seed round follows a $1.1m pre-Seed round in July led by EWOR. The fundraise comes as the company starts to launch premium features, one of which is video creation. With relentless focus and creative drive, the team has taken Mozart AI from concept to premium model in less than a year, generating strong momentum and early buzz around the emerging company.

Former tennis pro and musician 23 year old Sundar Arvind (CEO) signed to Spinnin’ Records, a Warner label, at 14 and founded AI delivery startup, Blitzo, with Arjun Khanna (COO), who has represented India in global maths competitions and Harvard debates. Pascual Merita Torres (CTO) is a producer and DJ, classically trained pianist and AI researcher.

As a creative technologist and producer, Mozart Studio is one of the first AI music tools I’ve tried that actually accelerates ideation without flattening the creative process. It feels like an always-on sketchpad for hooks, melodies, and arrangement. It helps you get from a rough concept to something session-ready fast, then refine it like a real record. Umair Ali Producer, Kodak Black & Lil Baby

The big winners in the music AI race will be the platforms that present themselves as tools rather than threats to creatives. There’s an opportunity for technology to amplify and enhance talent, allowing more people to make and publish meaningful music without detracting from an artist’s skill or originality. Ash Pournori Producer & Music Executive

Mozart AI is built on top of commercially cleared third party generative models. ElevenLabs, one of the company’s primary model providers, is only trained on licensed materials, which allows the users of Mozart AI to freely use their music in commercial areas.