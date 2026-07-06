Meet our new Managing Directors

Today, Balderton is proud to announce the promotion of Greta Anderson, Elena Moneta and Claudia Rowe to Managing Director, a new senior role on our Investment team.

This promotion reflects the growth, achievement and ambition they have shown as investors and leaders at Balderton. Each brings a unique skillset to the firm: Greta in the Early team, and Claudia and Elena in the Growth team.

Together, they will continue to find and back the most ambitious founders across Europe, helping shape the future of Balderton.

Get to know the team: