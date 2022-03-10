Lendable raises £210M funding round to accelerate growth

The round was led by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and values Lendable at £3.5bn.

Lendable was founded in 2014 on the belief that getting a loan shouldn’t be a complicated or lengthy process in the digital age.

The team built a platform that harnesses technology and data in order to make personal finance hassle-free and customer-friendly. There’s no need to fill in lengthy forms, deal with paper-based applications, wait days for a decision by the lender, queue in a branch, or get stuck in hold loops on overburdened customer service hotlines.